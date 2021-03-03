An East Bernstadt man died Wednesday evening after striking a bridge underpass while driving his motorcycle.
The crash occurred on Bullock Road, approximately half a mile north of London, around 5:46 p.m., according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office reported that a Honda motorcycle being operated by Brandon Tarvin, age 35, was traveling east bound on Bullock Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a bridge underpass structure where a railroad passes over the roadway.
Tarvin received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office at the scene were Deputy Greg Poynter, Deputy Hunter Disney, K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, and Deputy Travis Napier who is the investigating deputy.
Also assisting at the scene were East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
