TRI-COUNTY — The General Election is quickly approaching with Election Day set for Tuesday, November 8, and voters who are unable or just do not want to wait to vote on Election Day have several options to vote beforehand.
“Early voting helps people get to the polls where they’re not locked into one day,” Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said. “That does help. We’ve seen since COVID and since the laws have changed, we’ve seen more voter turnout than in the previous years.”
In-person, excused absentee (Oct. 26-28 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2)
For those who have a legitimate reason for not being able to vote in-person on Election Day, they can vote now through Wednesday, November 2. The in-person, excused absentee voting period is available to those who will not be in their voting county on Election Day, those who have surgery or a spouse that has surgery that will require hospitalization the day of the election, pregnant women in their last trimester, or military members who will be on base on Election Day.
Others who are eligible to vote during this in-person, excused absentee period are those who due to age, disability, or illness, are not able to appear at the polls on election day; students who temporarily reside outside the county of his or her residence; any person employed in an occupation that is scheduled to work during all days and all hours the polls are open at other times; and any election officer tasked with election administration for the current election cycle.
The voting location for in-person, excused absentee voters is the clerk’s office of each county, all of which in the Tri-County are located at the county’s courthouse.
In-person early voting (Nov. 3-5)
For those who just do not want to wait to vote, in-person early voting gives voters three days to get their ballots cast. In-person early voting is Thursday, November 3, Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Whitley County Courthouse and Corbin City Hall.
For Knox County voters, in-person early voting is available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Knox Central High School and Sacred Heart Church in Corbin.
For Laurel County voters, the Courthouse Annex Building at 107 S. Broad St., London from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day voting (6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8)
Of course voting on Election Day will be available. Voting locations for Election Day are:
Whitley County locations — Williamsburg City School, Whitley County High School, Pleasant View Elementary School, Whitley East Elementary School, Sanders Creek Church of God, Whitley North Elementary School, Oak Grove Elementary School, and Corbin City Hall.
Laurel County locations — North Laurel High School, South Laurel High School, London-Laurel Optimist Complex, Cold Hill Elementary, Campground Elementary, Hunter Hills Elementary, Keavy Elementary, Wyan Pine Grove Elementary, Crossroads Fire Department, McWhorter Fire Department, Bush Masonic Lodge Hall, Lily Fire Department, East Bernstadt Independent School, Bush Elementary, and the Courthouse Annex Building.
Knox County locations — Knox Central High School, Dewitt School, Flat Lick Elementary School, Artemus Fire Department, GR Hampton Elementary School, Girdler Elementary School, Knox Central Middle School, KCEOC, Lynn Camp School, Salt Gum Church, Chapel Grove Church, and Sacred Heart Church.
