BARBOURVILLE — At Knox County’s monthly Fiscal Court meeting last Thursday, Judge Executive Mike Mitchell announced that “Dumpster Days” were back for the month of October.
This is an opportunity for Knox County residents to dispose of their extra trash or unwanted items without any additional costs.
Items that should not be brought are tires, paint cans, shingles or any type of chemicals.
Locations for Dumpster Days are as follows:
• October 4 and 5 – Lynn Camp High School
• October 11 – Bailey Switch Fire Department
• October 11 – Paris Park
• October 12 – Bimble at the intersection of KY 1304 and KY 3439
• October 18 and 19 – Flat Lick across from East Knox Fire Department
• October 20 – Dewitt
• October 25 and 26 – Artemus at the Old Artemus School
• October 25 – Kay Jay Park
• October 27 – Poplar Creek intersection of KY 1809 and S KY 11.
Groups that would like to hold a cleanup event and need bags and/or pickers should contact Judge Mitchell’s Office at 606-546-6192.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.