FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP) annual statewide crime report, overall serious crime rates dropped in 2022 from the prior year, and included fewer reports and arrests for homicides, drug offenses and robberies.
The 2022 Crime in Kentucky report shows that from 2021 to 2022, in 23 crime categories, overall reports of serious, Category A crimes decreased by nearly 10% and arrests decreased by 6.2%. Of the 23 categories, 16 saw a decrease in arrests and 18 saw a drop in crimes reported.
There was a 6.9% decrease in homicide arrests and a 33% decrease in homicide reports. Other decreases include a more than 13% decrease in drug and narcotic offense reports and about a 12% decrease in arrests of that crime as well as a 16% decrease in reports of robberies and a nearly 6% decrease in those arrests. Other categories that had a rate decrease include fraud, human trafficking, pornography and obscene material and prostitution offenses.
The data is pulled from the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which is the standard reporting system for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. KSP reports that Kentucky is one of the first states to fully transition to NIBRS, and the data includes reports from 98% of Kentucky’s law enforcement entities, including all the major county and city law enforcement offices.
Animal cruelty is one category that saw an increase in both reports and arrests. The KSP attributes some of this increase to a violation code being added and more law enforcement bringing the crime to light and making arrests.
“Making sure our children, communities and law enforcement officers are safe is a top priority for my administration,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today’s report is encouraging news that we are moving in the right direction when it comes to fighting crime across the commonwealth. We are taking this momentum and announcing more ways we are better protecting all of our families.”
State police commissioner Phillip Burnett, who joined Gov. Beshear for the event, pointed out, “For 75 years, KSP has protected the commonwealth’s communities, children and families while collaborating with local law enforcement to create a safer Kentucky. While we are proud of the work done by law enforcement to decrease serious crime rates, there is still work to be done, and KSP remains committed to ensuring Kentucky is a national leader in public safety and a great state to call home.”
Here is a link to the entire 289 page crime report.
