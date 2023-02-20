Nearly two years after he was involved in a fatal crash on KY 192, a Corbin man was indicted for murder and assault.
A Laurel County grand jury returned a six-count indictment on Friday against 34-year-old Jonathan Campbell of American Greeting Card Road stemming from a May 2021 crash that involved four vehicles.
Campbell was charged with the death of Emogene Slone, a passenger in a vehicle that was struck during the crash. He is also charged with second-degree assault for causing injuries to another person in a vehicle, as well as four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for the four other people involved in the crash.
The indictment claims that Campbell "operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and in a reckless manner" when the incident took place.
The investigation into the crash, according to the London City Police reports, said Campbell was driving a Jeep westbound on KY 192 near the Dairy Queen restaurant when he hit a Ford Focus driven by a Corbin man, then striking a Land Rover driven by a London man.
The impact then sent Campbell's vehicle into a third vehicle in which Emogene Slone was a passenger. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The assault charge stems from injuries caused to a passenger in the Land Rover, while the wanton endangerment charges name the drivers and passengers in the three vehicles that were struck by Campbell's vehicle.
Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele said the complexity of the crash — with four vehicles involved — had been a difficult case.
"The reconstruction of the accident has been difficult with four vehicles involved," Steele said. "We have downloads of three of the vehicles but all those take time."
Campbell's bond is set at $250,000 cash and he is scheduled to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on April 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.