LONDON — Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Robert Reed and Lieut. Chris Edwards investigated a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on KY 472, approximately 2 miles east of London on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.
Sheriff's investigators reported that a silver colored Honda Accord lost control on the rain covered roadway, hydroplaning and traveling off the roadway where it rolled several times and ended up in a ditch there, a press release from the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.
The driver was identified as Amber Warren, age 34, of Science Hill, Kentucky. Assisting at the scene of the crash was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue squad, and Laurel County volunteer fire department. Photo of crash site attached to this report.
