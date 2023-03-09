On Friday evening, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a two-vehicle collision on Cherry Avenue in Corbin where the wind had blown a large tree over the road.

One driver was trapped under the tree along with live power and communication lines.

After the utilities were disconnected, responders cleared a path to the vehicle with chainsaws.

Some branches of the tree had to stay in place for a safe weight distribution.

Responders were then able to open the driver’s door and the occupant walked out.

No injuries were reported in the wreck.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was assisted by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, and West Knox Fire Department.

