On Friday evening, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a two-vehicle collision on Cherry Avenue in Corbin where the wind had blown a large tree over the road.
One driver was trapped under the tree along with live power and communication lines.
After the utilities were disconnected, responders cleared a path to the vehicle with chainsaws.
Some branches of the tree had to stay in place for a safe weight distribution.
Responders were then able to open the driver’s door and the occupant walked out.
No injuries were reported in the wreck.
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was assisted by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, and West Knox Fire Department.
