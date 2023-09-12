CORBIN — A Laurel County man who was the driver in a September 3 fatal crash suspected to have involved alcohol has been arrested and charged.
James Barnes, 26, of London, is facing a count of vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol following his arrest by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office last Friday on a Whitley County arrest warrant obtained by Corbin Police Detective Robbie Hodge.
Det. Hodge is leading the investigation into the September 3 collision, which involved a single vehicle striking a tree on 5th Street Road in the early morning hours.
Barnes’ passenger — 21-year-old Zachary Mathis of London — was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley.
Barnes himself was injured, transported first to Baptist Health Corbin before being treated at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
Assisting with the investigation were a host of Corbin Police Officers, Corbin Fire Department, Whitley EMS, and Coroner Croley.
Barnes was transferred to the Whitley County Detention Center on Monday evening, where he is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. Court hearing information was not available at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.