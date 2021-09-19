CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin is providing drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the Trillium Center Circle Parking Lot, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. No physician order is required. To make an appointment, please call 606.526.4820.
Upon arrival, please remain in your car and a nurse will come to you for testing.
Test results will be available within 24-48 hours and can be viewed by logging in or creating a MyChart account.
To create a MyChart account, visit https://mychart.baptisthealth.com. To access your health data anywhere, 24/7, try the MyChart Mobile App.
Once the COVID-19 test is complete, we encourage patients to continue to wear a mask, remain physically distant and frequently wash your hands.
