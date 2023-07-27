CORBIN — On Thursday, local artists can meet fellow creatives at Sweeties Ice Cream & Mini Doughnuts in downtown Corbin from 6-8 p.m.
All ages are welcome to participate. The venue encourages guests to come early for ice cream.
Visiting artists are welcomed to bring mediums of their liking such as sketchbooks and electronics.
Additionally, there will be a live model and break time in between sets.
This event is sponsored by the Cumberland Arts Collective and their goal is to fuel the local community in their creative endeavors. The meet-up can offer artists to build networks and friendships, it’s truly a win-win for everyone involved.
For more information, please contact CumberlandArtCollective@gmail.com.
