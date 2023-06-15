CORBIN — This Saturday, June 17, Anthem Medicaid and Corbin Tourism will be playing Disney Pixar’s Luca, a coming-of-age film, as the second edition of Movies at the Park” in Sanders Park on Main Street.
The movie will begin at dark and will be displayed on the big screen. Visitors will be greeted with treats from supporting sponsor Cumberland Valley National Bank.
The presenting sponsor is Anthem Medicaid.
This event is free to the public, and families are recommended to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
For more information, please call (606) 528-8860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.