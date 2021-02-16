GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Dollar General has announced its store at 810 N. Main St. in Barbourville is now open.
Dollar General stores provide household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others.
With approximately 75 percent of the American population within five miles of a Dollar General, it is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times.
The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need.
