LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Disaster Relief teams from Kentucky scheduled to work with Ukrainian refugees in Poland over the next six months have been asked to change their status from standby to alert. That means they will be ready to respond if needed, however, at this point it seems the need has diminished, said KYDR Director Ron Crow.
“Many of the Ukrainians are realizing that their situation has become more permanent than they had hoped,” said Crow, who spoke to his online contacts in Poland on Thursday. “Many are now finding jobs, enrolling their older children in school and finding permanent housing.”
A team of volunteers from Kentucky Disaster Relief was in Poland earlier this month serving at the First Baptist Church Gdansk. They stayed for a week, serving alongside Disaster Relief teams from Ohio, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Brad Willis, the community ministries and missions pastor at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Louisville, served as the team leader for the six-member that included Mike Embry, Katherine Rexroat, Karen Hayes-Ritchie, Debra Kramer and Coy Merry.
Send Relief, a compassion ministry involving both the International Mission Board and North American Mission Board, asked state Baptist conventions in Kentucky, Ohio, Louisiana and Mississippi to make a six-month commitment to the work in Poland.
Kentucky Disaster Relief will now await word on if they will be needed.
The Kentucky team that made the trip did a little bit of everything and anything that was asked of them as they served in the First Baptist Church in Gdansk, where around 60 women and children refugees were staying.
Willis said the team spent a lot of time with the children, many of whom were suffering from PTSD after seeing a war unfold in their streets.
“The situation will continue to change, and we will keep all options open, but that is where we stand at the moment,” Crow said.
