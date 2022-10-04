The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has launched the brand new Dessert Week. According to Maggy Monhollen, the Director of Corbin Tourism, there will be no official voting for this foodie event, but all are welcome to come try the desserts from participating restaurants throughout the city.
All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Z Beans Coffee
(606) 280-7868
1100B South Main Street
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dish: Pumpkin Spice Frazado - blended with gourmet Ecuadorian Expresso, topped with whip cream and brown sugar, cinnamon and made with real pumpkin puree
Why choose this dessert for dessert week? The dessert is Hocus Pocus themed. We’re also serving two other new desserts, Death by Chocolate and Pennywise’s You’ll Float Too. It is Hocus Pocus themed for the new movie!
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? We just a new local restaurant. We just want to collaborate and bring all the restaurants and showcase what we’ve come up with.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? Yes, definitely. We plan on participating in all of the upcoming events that we possibly can.
Why do you like participating in these foodie weeks? It gets our name out there and lets everyone we know we have a variety for everyone to choose from. Our customers are 100% our focus. We want customers to feel welcomed.
