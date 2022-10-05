The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has launched the brand new Dessert Week. According to Maggy Monhollen, the Director of Corbin Tourism, there will be no official voting for this foodie event, but all are welcome to come try the desserts from participating restaurants throughout the city.
Sweeties is offering two options, including one that is sugar free.
All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Sweeties Ice Cream
606-261-7322
315 N Main Street
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Dish #1- Charcuterie Board
• 1 scoop of Fat Elvis, This just got serious and Zanibar (Or chose you own flavors)
• Served with fresh sliced strawberries, pineapples and bananas
• Rainbow sprinkles and chopped nuts served in a bowl
• Whipped cream throughout the board topped with 4 cherries
• Can be served with or without chocolate sauce
Dish #2- Sugar Free Explosion
• 1 scoop of No Sugar Strawberry Ripple
• Topped with Zero sugar chocolate sauce, Zero Sugar whip cream with a cherry on top
• 2 Sugar free vanilla wafers
Why choose these desserts for dessert week? Because not a lot of people offers the sugar free dessert so we want people to be able to enjoy Sweet Week just as much as anyone else. We came up with a sugar free. The board, we just thought that would be easy and fun and a lot of kids would be able to enjoy it a lot better and be able to design how they want it to be.
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? We’re just like a big, fun, tasty dessert place in general and a lot of people in the area love to come down here to get sweets. Whenever it was brought to our attention, we was like, heck yes, this is all about us because we love making new desserts and having fun with it.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? Honestly, I don’t really know. If it’s an event we can include ourselves with we would.
Why do you like participating in these foodie weeks? I just think it’s us an option to show off all our talent that we actually have and it gives us present new items we haven’t ever presented before.
