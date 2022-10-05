The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has launched the brand new Dessert Week. According to Maggy Monhollen, the Director of Corbin Tourism, there will be no official voting for this foodie event, but all are welcome to come try the desserts from participating restaurants throughout the city.
All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Scully’s Restaurant and Bar
306 Main Street
606-280-4100
Hours of Operation: Monday - 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Tuesday - Closed, Wednesday & Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday - 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Dish: Salted Caramel Waffle Delight
Why choose this dessert for dessert week? It has a nice fall flavor to it. I think it fits in well with the rest of our food. It could possibly become a permanent dessert.
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? Being part of the downtown scene, we want to participate in everything everyone is doing and work with the Tourism folks. And just let folks know we’re here and some of the new things we’re doing.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? We do plan on participating.
Why do you like participating in these foodie weeks? I get to see new stuff from other people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.