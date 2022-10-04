The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has launched the brand new Dessert Week. According to Maggy Monhollen, the Director of Corbin Tourism, there will be no official voting for this foodie event, but all are welcome to come try the desserts from participating restaurants throughout the city.
All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant
606-528-3034
1885 Cumberland Falls Highway
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday 12 p.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
Dish: Quesillo - quesillo is a type of dessert item similar to what’s commonly called flan. This sweet custard has a light texture and is often accompanied by a type of sweet syrup.
Why choose this dessert for dessert week? Well, that particular dessert we have never tried in here. It is a very traditional dessert from Mexico. I never gave it a chance here and it is different. I think it will go well with people. Lately it has come up on the internet and is trending.
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? Well, it’s the first one that Maggy or the Corbin Tourism is going to do. We always wanted to participate to help the businesses. We wanted to give it a try. I think it is a very good idea.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? Yes, we participated in the past on the Chicken Week.
Why do you like participating in these foodie weeks? Again, it’s a very (good) way to introduce our dishes to the community (to) put out something new. It reaches a lot of people.
