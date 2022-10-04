The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has launched the brand new Dessert Week. According to Maggy Monhollen, the Director of Corbin Tourism, there will be no official voting for this foodie event, but all are welcome to come try the desserts from participating restaurants throughout the city.
All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Old Town Grill
14569 US-25E Scenic (Trademart Center)
606-523-5515
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Dish: Campfire Nachos — graham crackers, chocolate chips, pumpkin mousse, marshmallows, and candy corn with chocolate drizzle
Why choose this dessert for dessert week? (We) wanted to be unique in a way with the graham crackers and everything melted on top of it.
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? One of the people from Corbin came and asked us, we said we would, so that’s how it happened.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? We will most likely, yes.
Why do you like participating in these foodie weeks? Because we find different ways to challenge ourselves. With these events we can challenges ourselves and see how we can keep going like we normally go but add something different.
