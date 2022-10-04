The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has launched the brand new Dessert Week. According to Maggy Monhollen, the Director of Corbin Tourism, there will be no official voting for this foodie event, but all are welcome to come try the desserts from participating restaurants throughout the city.
All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Kentucky Creative
606-280-7740
37 South Park Center Dr.
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Dish: Pumpkin Spice Latte Cake - Pumpkin spice cake with coffee buttercream icing.
Why choose this dessert for dessert week? We sell a pumpkin spice latte already so we just decided to do a cake.
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? Well, probably Maggy. She talked to me about it and we decided wanted to participate.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? Oh, we’d like to!
