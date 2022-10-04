The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has launched the brand new Dessert Week. According to Maggy Monhollen, the Director of Corbin Tourism, there will be no official voting for this foodie event, but all are welcome to come try the desserts from participating restaurants throughout the city.
All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Icehouse Restaurant
606-813-6048
899 KY-26
Hours: Wednesday & Thursday 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Saturday 2 p.m.-1 a.m.; Closed Sunday-Tuesday
Dish: S’more Puffle - A delicious chocolate chip puffle waffle with roasted marshmallows and graham crackers
Why choose this dessert for dessert week? We actually do a lot of waffles and puffle waffles for our coin brunches on Sunday. We just thought we would bring some of that into our Dessert Week.
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? We won Burger Week last year and it’s our goal to win Dessert Week this year.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? We’ll participate in anything we can.
Why do you like participating in these foodie weeks? I just like to showcase how talented we are at the Icehouse and what good products we have.
