The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has launched the brand new Dessert Week. According to Maggy Monhollen, the Director of Corbin Tourism, there will be no official voting for this foodie event, but all are welcome to come try the desserts from participating restaurants throughout the city.
All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse
606-521-8663
300 S Main Street
Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dish: Bourbon Smoked S’more - House made graham crackers, house made giant marshmallow and chocolate all in one delicious smoked sandwich.
Why choose this dessert for dessert week? Part of the reason is that it’s a dessert in which we can make 100% of it from scratch. It’s a fun fall treat or dessert. The s’mores is such a common dessert in the fall and I think we all enjoy it in our private lives. Few of us have had a s’more that is elevated in a restaurant setting. We thought it would be fun to do a more serious and restaurant styled s’more than what we’re used to doing at home.
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? We feel uniquely qualified in the same way that probably Sweetie’s does or other places that do good desserts. We’re a bakehouse and specialize in bakery items. To us it’s a no-brainer for us to participate in a local event that showcases local desserts. Our Bourbon Smoked S’more is made from scratch with house-made graham crackers and marshmallows. It’s made with bourbon smoked sugar which is a really really fun sugar. It’s very smokey and woody and camp fiery.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? Yeah, probably. We’ll participate in anything that we can.
Why do you like participating in these foodie weeks? I think it’s a fun way of interacting with the community as well as challenging us to come up with something that we otherwise might not have come up with. It’s a fun way to stretch ourselves.
