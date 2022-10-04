All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Depot on Main:
606-523-1117
101 N. Main St.
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday-Closed
Dish: Banana Pudding Cheesecake - This banana pudding cheesecake has it all! A creamy and sweet roasted banana cheesecake batter is baked inside a Nilla Wafer crust and is all topped with banana slices, vanilla pudding, and a mound of soft and fluffy whipped cream.
Why choose this dessert for dessert week? Well, it’s been popular in the back of the house. We’ve never actually sold it on the floor but we’ve tried it before. It’s one of our kitchen manager’s awesome recipes he brought from the house.
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? We really enjoyed Burger week and everything. The competition is fun and helps the customers support the store.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? Oh yeah, definitely.
Why do you like participating in these foodie weeks? It’s just really fun and it brings in some extra customers. We have a good time trying different things. It’s been a lot of fun testing different results.
