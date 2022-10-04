All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Bubby’s BBQ:
606-258-9070
2700 Cumberland Falls Hwy
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Monday & Tuesday -Closed
Dish: Bubby’s Apple Pie - Flaky, buttery crust and a tender, lightly-spiced apple pie filling all topped with whipped cream.
Why choose this dessert for dessert week? I figured it would go good with the southern-cooked food. I figured it would go with the atmosphere good.
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? We have fun in all the events like this.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? I’m sure we’ll probably participate in about all of them that come around hopefully as long as it’s in our area of expertise.
Why do you like participating in these foodie weeks? It brings in extra customers. You never know when someone hasn’t been here before.
