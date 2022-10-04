The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has launched the brand new Dessert Week. According to Maggy Monhollen, the Director of Corbin Tourism, there will be no official voting for this foodie event, but all are welcome to come try the desserts from participating restaurants throughout the city.
All desserts are $6. The event runs through Saturday, October 8.
Austin City Saloon:
(606) 280-7448
302 S Main St., Corbin, KY 40701
Hours: Monday-Wednesday 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Thursday 5 p.m.-1 a.m.; Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Dish: Strawberry Cheesecake Balls - Deep fried cheesecake topped with strawberry glaze, dusted with powdered sugar and a dash of cinnamon.
Why choose this dessert for dessert week? Our head chef came up with the idea. He talked with his wife about it and we let a few people around the restaurant try them. They loved them.
This is the first Dessert Week ever. What inspired you to participate? I figured we would participate because we do the Burger Week and the Chicken Week. It’s just a fun little thing to do. You get all the restaurants in and have a little friendly competition.
Have you or do you plan on participating in any other foodie events? We’ll do probably the Chicken Week and the Burger Week.
Why do you like participating in these foodie weeks? Personally I think it’s fun and it’s good for everybody’s business.
