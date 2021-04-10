A total of 744 positive cases were reported to state public health officials, bringing Kentucky’s pandemic total to 432,220.
There were 11 counties with a dozen cases or more. Jefferson had 168, Fayette 54, Christian 25, Kenton 21, McCracken and Warren 18, Boone 16, Scott 15, Daviess 14, with Campbell and Pike having 12 each.
Four more deaths were reported by local health departments on Friday, with victims ranging in age from 73 to 86. Allen, Boyd, Boyle, and Marion counties each had one. This was down from 16 on Thursday. In addition, five more deaths were reported from the ongoing audit of death certificates dating back to last October. The total number of Kentuckians lost due to the coronavirus is now 6,223.
Kentucky’s positivity rate was 2.79%, based on a seven-day rolling average, a 0.02% drop from Thursday.
“It’s encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life.”
There are more than 500 centers open across the state. The governor pointed out six locations with plenty of appointments available next week:
--UofL Health Cardinal Stadium, opening on Monday and which will be the state’s largest. You can register at UofLHealth.org or by calling 502-681-1435.
--Kroger Health at Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green: Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine.
--Kroger Health at the Kentucky Horse Park near Lexington: Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine.
--Baptist Health Corbin: scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 606-526-4990.
--Christian County Health Department in Hopkinsville: ChristianCountyhd.com.
--Pikeville Medical Center: pmcvaccine.com.
There are currently 382 Kentuckians hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of them, 106 are in the ICU and 60 on a ventilator. All are slight increases from Thursday.
Looking beyond Kentucky’s borders, Johns Hopkins University reports there have now been 134,321,953 positive cases of COVID-19 around the world, with 2,907,968 deaths. In the United States, the totals are 31,064,031 confirmed cases and 560,855 deaths.
To see the state’s full daily COVID-19 report, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, vaccine sites and availability, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, revised travel guidance from the CDC and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
The governor’s next scheduled press briefing will be Monday afternoon at 4, although his office is expected to send out daily numbers throughout the weekend.
