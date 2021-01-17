WINCHESTER — The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced recreation fee waiver dates for 2021. These “fee-free” dates apply to the Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas as listed below.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: January 18, 2021
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Monday, January 18 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake boat ramps
- Laurel River Lake boat ramps
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, January 17 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
- White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
- Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County
President’s Day Weekend: February 13-15, 2021
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, February 13; Sunday, February 14; or Monday, February 15 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake boat ramps
- Laurel River Lake boat ramps
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Friday evening, February 12; Saturday evening, February 13; and Sunday evening, February 14 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
- White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
- Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County
National Fishing and Boating Week: June 5-6, 2021
Boat ramp fees will be waived on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at:
- Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
National Get Outdoors Day: June 12, 2021
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 12 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 12 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
National Public Lands Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, September 25 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, September 25 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County
- Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
Veterans Day: November 11, 2021
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Thursday, November 11 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake boat ramps
- Laurel River Lake boat ramps
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
- White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Thursday evening, November 11 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
- White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
- Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County
- Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
NOTE: Expanding fee-free days to include expanded, as well as standard, amenity recreation fee sites in the Forest is a temporary waiver of the recreation fees for those sites and has no bearing on the separate statutory requirements for charging those fees. The statutory requirements for charging standard amenity recreation fees are different from the statutory requirements for charging expanded amenity recreation fees. Therefore, the statutory requirements for charging standard amenity recreation fees do not have to be met to charge expanded amenity recreation fees.
