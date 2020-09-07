Dr. Dale Toney, a Lexington internist, is the new president of the Kentucky Medical Association. He was elected last weekend at the organization’s annual meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Also elected were President-Elect Neal Moser of Crestview Hills, Vice President Michael Kuduk of Winchester and Secretary-Treasurer Jiapeng Huang of Louisville.
Toney is a board-certified specialist in internal medicine at the University of Kentucky hospital, an associate professor in UK's College of Medicine, and interim chief of the General Internal Medicine and Women’s Health division. He was President of the Lexington Medical Society in 2004 and a member of the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure from 2016 to 2019.
Toney said his goals for the year included the promotion of the “Be Well. Stay Well.” campaign, which encourages Kentuckians to take simple steps to protect and improve their health. The campaign began in August with the launch of the “Raise Your Guard, KY” initiative, which is a partnership with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
