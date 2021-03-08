CORBIN - Residents near the Tattersall community may have heard loud noises similar to explosions early Monday morning. The Corbin Fire Department says those noises were from the tires of a Borden’s dairy truck that caught fire just before turning onto Fifth Street. The fire department was called out to the site of the burning vehicle at approximately 4 a.m. Jack Partin with the fire department said the driver noticed smoke entering the cab, and that he exited the truck just as flames started to bellow over the hood of the truck. The driver managed to escape without injury. | Photos courtesy of the Corbin Fire Department
Dairy truck catches fire on Fifth Street Monday morning
