CORBIN — Roughly 20 cyclists honoring fallen officers stopped by the Corbin Fire Department en route to the London-Laurel County Airport on Wednesday.
The cyclists were welcomed by local first responders and volunteers with snacks and water. Beginning in Middlesboro, the Kentucky Brotherhood made their third stop of the day in Corbin.
“It’s been very humbling, very healing,” cyclist Brenda Tiffany said. “I’m the mother of a fallen trooper. The way that (the Kentucky Brotherhood) loves the families of the fallen, regardless of their (line of duty is)... there’s so much love in this group and they have so much respect.”
Tiffany is from Rineyville and has cycled in the past for Law Enforcement United and developed connections with members of the Kentucky Brotherhood. The group invited Tiffany to join and honor fallen officers across Kentucky.
This marks Day One of four days of cycling over 300 miles through the commonwealth, visiting various departments along the way.
“Oh my gosh, they’re wonderful,” Tiffany said. “Every community that we’ve been through has had wide open arms, they’ve treated us so well and we’re so appreciative.”
Each of the cyclists were given a City of Corbin Police patch by officers.
“Thank each and every one of you,” Chief of Corbin Police Rusty Hedrick said. “This is truly a brotherhood. Thank you for what you do.”
The cyclists gathered around resting in the shade to hear from local law enforcement expressing their gratitude for the groups’ courage.
On their way out, Corbin Police and Fire Departments escorted the cyclists safely onto Highway 25 toward London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.