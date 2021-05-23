University of the Cumberlands was recently designated a Military Spouse Friendly School for the 2021-2022 academic year. Cumberlands ranks No. 7 in the nation.
More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, of which 194 were selected for the Military Spouse Friendly Schools List. Earning a spot on the list denotes a school’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans. The Military Friendly standards provide benchmarks for institutions to focus on the betterment of their educational landscape and economic opportunity for military students and their spouses.
“Receiving this Military Spouse Friendly designation is another sign that we as a university are walking in the right direction,” said Dr. Larry Cockrum, university president. “Our military and their spouses work hard day and night, sacrificing their time and energy, all to make life better for the rest of us. It has been our mission at Cumberlands to find ways to return the favor. Providing an affordable, quality education and career assistance is the least we can do to repay those who give so much.”
Earlier in 2021, Cumberlands was designated as a Military Friendly School, making the top 10 list among private institutions offering doctoral degrees. In a news release, Dr. Emily Coleman, provost at Cumberlands explained that the university had been working strategically over the previous two years to target data collection efforts and expand service offerings for military and veterans. Within those years, Cumberlands added a military veteran discount to select programs, added a Military and Veteran Career Pathways resource, re-launched its Army ROTC program, expanded information on their military webpage, and increased staffing dedicated to serving their military and veteran students.
At Cumberlands, military personnel and veterans may matriculate an associate degree up to a doctoral degree entirely online. The university accepts all VA benefits as well as Tuition Assistance benefits. The school also offers discounted tuition prices for select master’s programs. Students from every branch of the armed forces are currently enrolled at Cumberlands.
Military Friendly is owned and operated by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. For more information on Military Friendly® schools, visitwww.militaryfriendly.com/schools/.
To learn more about University of the Cumberlands’ programs and military discounts, visitwww.ucumberlands.edu/military.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.