University of the Cumberlands is offering a new Prior Learning Program which allows undergraduate and graduate students to gain credit for both professional and educational experiences that apply to their current studies.
Undergraduate students have the potential to earn up to 75 percent of their degree through prior learning credit, and graduate students can earn up to 25 percent. Dr. Maeghen Kuhn, co-director of the Prior Learning Program, hopes the program opens doors for people who have a lot of life experience, moving them to graduation quicker.
“This program offers a way for us to recognize life experience and give students credit for skills and knowledge they’ve already obtained,” said Kuhn. “For instance, let’s say you’ve worked a career for several years and are now pursuing a degree relating to that same career field. If you demonstrate that your knowledge aligns with the curriculum for a course, you can get credit hours for that.”
There are three opportunities to obtaining prior learning credit depending on student level and program. Undergraduate students can pursue a comprehensive exam, experiential credit, and/or certification credit while graduate students have the opportunity to pursue experiential and/or certification credit. All pathways can be pursued free of charge. Students considering the program are encouraged to talk with their Student Success Coordinator to see if there are opportunities for prior learning credit within their particular degree plan.
The program is currently live and accepting applications. Visitwww.ucumberlands.edu/priorlearning to learn more.
