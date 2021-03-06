WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who completed their degrees in fall 2020. The following students from your area earned their degrees:
Drake Witt of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration
Shem Powell of East Bernstadt (40729) earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Criminal Justice
Haley Smith of London (40744) earned their Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Zachary Baxter of London (40744) earned their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Brittany Gibson of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Robert Hodges of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Timothy Lewis of East Bernstadt (40729) earned their Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
Kelly Helton of London (40744) earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sally Arnold of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Science in Education
Sarah Moody of Lily (40740) earned their Bachelor of Science in Education
Deborah Baker of London (40744) earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Destiney Jenkins of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ashley Gilbert of East Bernstadt (40729) earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Katelinde Deaton of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Science in Public Health
Jeremy Kidd of London (40744) earned their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership
Zachary Jacobs of London (40741) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Kayla Nicholson of London (40741) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Ethan Eversole of East Bernstadt (40729) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Travis Clay of London (40744) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Haley Petro of London (40744) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Hannah Eubanks of Lexington (40513) earned their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Ashley Wagers of London (40743) earned their Master of Business Administration in
Jessi Montgomery of London (40741) earned their Master of Business Administration in
Shelton Ansley of London (40741) earned their Master of Science in Global Business with Blockchain Technology
Brittany Kinney of Lily (40740) earned their Master of Science in Justice Administration
Tara Turner of London (40744) earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner
Chasity Mills of London (40744) earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner
Well done, Patriots!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.