Cumberlands congratulates summer graduates

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who completed their degrees in fall 2020. The following students from your area earned their degrees:

Drake Witt of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration

Shem Powell of East Bernstadt (40729) earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Criminal Justice

Haley Smith of London (40744) earned their Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Zachary Baxter of London (40744) earned their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Brittany Gibson of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Robert Hodges of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Timothy Lewis of East Bernstadt (40729) earned their Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

Kelly Helton of London (40744) earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sally Arnold of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Science in Education

Sarah Moody of Lily (40740) earned their Bachelor of Science in Education

Deborah Baker of London (40744) earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Destiney Jenkins of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ashley Gilbert of East Bernstadt (40729) earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Katelinde Deaton of London (40741) earned their Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Jeremy Kidd of London (40744) earned their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership

Zachary Jacobs of London (40741) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Kayla Nicholson of London (40741) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Ethan Eversole of East Bernstadt (40729) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Travis Clay of London (40744) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Haley Petro of London (40744) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Hannah Eubanks of Lexington (40513) earned their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling

Ashley Wagers of London (40743) earned their Master of Business Administration in 

Jessi Montgomery of London (40741) earned their Master of Business Administration in 

Shelton Ansley of London (40741) earned their Master of Science in Global Business with Blockchain Technology

Brittany Kinney of Lily (40740) earned their Master of Science in Justice Administration

Tara Turner of London (40744) earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner

Chasity Mills of London (40744) earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner

