University of the Cumberlands is spicing up their meal plan. The restaurant Habañeros is being added on campus, offering hand-crafted burritos, salads, and quesadillas. Habañeros will be located in the campus grill, replacing the restaurant Tossed. The restaurant is open and ready to serve students on campus this fall.
Misty Leach, food service director, said she believes the new restaurant will be “a big hit” for students.
“When we offered similar food options in the dining hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays this past year, it was well received,” she said. “Habañeros also offers healthy options, which is a priority for us.”
Habañeros won’t be the only change to campus dining. The coffee shop Red, White, and Brew – located on the middle level of the Boswell Campus Center (BCC) — will be renamed to Cumberland River Coffee BCC and will feature the same menu as the Cumberland River Coffee shop located in the campus library. Additionally, the grab-and-go food options in the mid-BCC will be expanded to offer some items from the Tossed menu. The Chick-Fil-A Express in the campus grill will be expanding options as well, adding both the spicy chicken sandwich and lemonade to the student meal exchange.
The university is increasing Patriot Bucks enrichment this fall as well, to help their growing commuter population. Purchase of Patriot Bucks $100 or more will automatically receive an additional 15 percent added to the balance. In other words, a $100 balance jumps to $115 with no extra charge.
Though there are some changes, much of campus dining will remain the same. The T.J. Roberts Dining Hall (cafeteria), Pete’s Eats, and Cumberland River Coffee in the library will all continue featuring their same menus. The cost of room and board will remain the same. Half-price Wednesdays in the dining hall for Cumberlands staff and faculty will continue as well.
Students and parents who would like to learn more about campus dining options or purchase Patriot Bucks may visit www.ucumberlands.edu/student-life/campus-dining for further details.
