It is an exciting time for Corbin because Cumberland Falls has just been voted the Best Long Weekend Getaway. Cumberland Falls prevailed against second-place Mammoth Cave and third-place Red River Gorge in Kentucky Living Magazine. The readers made the nominations and voted when it came choosing which state parks or areas would be chosen in several categories.
Cumberland Falls has won the Blue Ridge Outdoors and some other awards. The park has won “Best Scenic View” from Kentucky Living so many times that it has been retired in that category to the Best in Kentucky Hall of Fame.
“That was all pre-Covid,” said Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen. “It’s definitely an incredible honor and very exciting.
“Cumberland Falls is such a dynamic and unique destination just because there is such a wide variety of things to do. Whether it’s horse back riding or hiking, gem mining, being able to get in the water and doing the Rainbow Mist Ride. The cottages are really cool and fun for groups that are coming in. It’s just a really unique, dynamic location. You also have the chance to see that you can’t see anywhere else on earth,” Monhollen added.
In fact, Cumberland Falls is one of only two places one can see the Moonbow, a phenomenon that happens once a month during the full moon. The other location is in Victoria Falls in Zambia, Zimbabwe. The schedule for the Moonbow can frequently be found on the Cumberland Falls State Park website at https://parks.ky.gov/corbin/parks/resort/cumberland-falls-state-resort-park.
This year’s Best in Kentucky award winners can be found at kentuckyliving.com.
