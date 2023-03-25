MANCHESTER — CSX Corporation has advised it will be repairing a section of track and roadway on KY 3094 (mile point 1.156) in Laurel County.
The roadway will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 27, and is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.
Motorists may experience delays.
This message is provided as a courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
A map of the project is available here: Laurel_KY3094_CSX.jpg
