CORBIN — National Suicide Prevention Month is here, and all month long, you will see local events sharing resources that the community offers to help one struggling with the thoughts of suicide.
Saturday kicked off local suicide awareness and prevention efforts in the Tri-County with the first ever suicide awareness walk organized by Crown of Thorns Ministry. Liberty House of Worship and Omega House of Worship supported Regina Burnette’s effort in spreading a message of hope through her new ministry.
NIBROC Park was full of gospel tunes and those knowledgable in resources like the suicide and crisis lifeline number 988.
“We have talked to people at this event that have randomly come up and had discussions with us about suicide, whether it be a failed attempt they have had or loved ones they have lost,” Burnette said.
Many who gathered with the purple and blue shirts showed up because suicide had affected them in some way.
Multiple stories were shared about loved ones who lost a dark battle with thoughts of suicide. People of all ages showed up to make sure they did their part to spread their message that there is hope in Jesus.
Donald Baker, from Corbin, said he came to the event due to his brother losing his life at a young age as a result of suicide.
“I try to do anything I can to help others that may be struggling,” Baker said. “It’s why I am here advocating for others today.”
Velma Boswell from the Lily community was happy to be a part of the event. “I am really glad I came here today,” she said.
One individual, Karen Moose from London, is facing her own battles due to terminal cancer but showed up for the walk due to her granddaughter nearly losing her life to overdose.
“She got saved and will be out of jail this month,” Moose said. “She is beautiful girl who now wears the scars on her arms of the darkness she has faced. I am here to share her story so we can show others there is light in Jesus.”
Her granddaughter has plans of taking care of Moose as she battles her cancer as well as her grandfather, who is in the late stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
Burnette commented on Moose’s support for suicide awareness in the community.
“I know what the doctors are saying,” Burnette said. “Most people in her condition would be at home, but she is here as she has been holding on to see her granddaughter soon.”
According to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, studies show that one in five people are living with mental health or substance uses disorders, which are major risk factors for suicide.
“We all showed up today for the one American lost every 40 minutes from suicide,” Burnette said.
If you or someone you know are struggling with thoughts of suicide, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a free service you can text or call anytime to talk with trained concerned professionals. The hotline does not require you to give your name.
Speak up and reach out for help. It’s ok to not be ok; there are resources and people that want to help you.
