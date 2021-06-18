MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that District 11 Crews are set to perform a bridge inspection on the bridge (Mt. Zion Church Road in Laurel County, and Low Water Bridge Road in Jackson County) over the South Fork of Rockcastle River at the Laurel/Jackson County line.
The work schedule is listed below:
- On Wednesday, June 23, the bridge will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Laurel_MtZion_BridgeInspection_2021.jpg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.