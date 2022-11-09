CORBIN — A Night of Creepy Crawlers is coming to Cumberland Falls State Resort Park this Friday.
Seth Spinner, an outreach specialist with the Office of the State Entomologist at the University of Kentucky, will be bringing a collection of bugs and arachnids to the park from 7-9 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Spinner will be presenting information about the creepy crawlers that live in this area as well as others that are found in exotic places around the world.
Those who attend the program have the option to receive a 10% discount on lodging for the evening of November 11 as well. Those interested can call 606-528-4121 to make a reservation for lodging.
