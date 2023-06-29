WILLIAMSBURG — A Georgia man is facing drug-related charges after a collision on Interstate 75 led to the discovery of trafficking materials.
Tyler Nelson Lyle, 27, of Kennesaw, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (4 or more grams of cocaine); public intoxication (controlled substance excludes alcohol); first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; and a traffic violation for not having his driver’s license.
According to a release from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from an accident that occurred on I-75 at mile point 15.
Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Jarrett Carr and Lieutenant Wayne Bird responded to conduct a collision investigation, which the agency said led into a criminal investigation.
During a search, it was discovered the driver was involved in trafficking suspected cocaine.
Assisting on the investigation was K9 Sergeant Elijah Hunter, his K9 Thor, and Williamsburg Police Officer Daniel Lovitt.
At press time, Lyle remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center awaiting arraignment scheduled for Thursday in Whitley District Court.
