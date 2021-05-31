The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University is proud to announce the 2023 class members.
Sixty-nine students from across the Commonwealth were chosen to attend the Craft Academy, located on the campus of Morehead State University. The students live in Grote-Thompson Hall and earn dual credit as they complete their final two years of high school at the academy while also taking college-level courses.
Craft Academy provides students with a postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior years of high school by enrolling in college courses. The Craft Academy's purpose is to meet the unique educational needs of academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors in the Commonwealth. The academic rigor of the Craft Academy challenges students to excel at their highest level through project-based STEM+X courses and hands-on learning experiences, with emphasis on innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.
Students who apply are selected to attend the academy for excelling in science, math and other STEM-related fields. They must also complete a face-to-face interview and submit recommendations from teachers, coaches and mentors.
Students in the Craft Academy Class of 2023 are:
· Ava Ashley, Western Hills High School
· Curtis Bair, East Carter County High School
· Layne Baker, North Oldham High School
· Camryn Banbel, Morgan County High School
· James Bandy, Meade County High School
· Hannah Barrett, Lee County High School
· Lauren Beasley, Montgomery County High School
· Braden Bickers, Dayton High School
· Lauren Bordeaux, Mercer County High School
· Kaylee Bow, Knox Central High School
· Paul Brooks, Henry County High School
· Bailey Bullock, Rockcastle County High School
· Abigayle Caldwell, Lawrence County High School
· Faith Carney from Bullitt Central High School.
· Alexa Cunningham, South Oldham County High School
· Autumn Davidson, Owsley County High School
· Laci Davis, Harrison County High School
· Joshua Day, Day Homeschool
· Caroline Fish, Larry A Ryle High School
· Kiera Fehr, Henry Clay High School
· Madison Ford, Henry Clay High School
· Taylor Fryman, Harrison County High School
· Chloe Gallagher, Pendleton County High School
· Derek Gill, Powell County High School
· Jiali Graham, Model Laboratory School
· Abigail Grzynkowicz, Anderson County High School
· Allison Hall, Pendleton County High School
· Jude Hall, Pendleton County High School
· LeBraun Hamilton, Caverna High School
· Kayla Hanvey, Bourbon County High School
· Sara Hassan, Rowan County Senior High School
· Cai Helms, Paul G. Blazer High School
· Riley Hicks, Floyd Central High School
· Landon Hodge, Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School
· Taylor Horsfall, Lafayette Senior High School
· Ezrie Justice, Hazard High School
· Brianna Kayatin, Jackson City School
· Kirston Kelley, Estill County High School
· Logan Lee, Lewis County High School
· Bethany Lucio, Franklin County High School
· Hayley Milner, Conner High School
· Kendall Mayes, Russell Independent High School
· Alexander Neal, Steam Academy High School
· Shawn Nelson, Whitefield Academy High School
· Natasha Otieno, Shelby County High School
· Alyssa Patel, Knox County High School
· Sagar Patel, North Bullitt High School
· Megan Pennington, Elliott County High School
· Victoria Pintha, Pendleton County High School
· Sawyer Putnam, Garrard County High School
· Savannah Reed, Daviess County High School
· Sarah Robinson, Spencer County High School
· Brady Sammons, East Carter High School
· Miles Saunders, Bath County High School
· Khloe Schwaniger, Frankfort High School
· Levi Shoemaker, Rowan County Senior High School
· Mahathi Siripurapu, Steam Academy High School
· Anakin Slone, Johnson Central High School
· Kelsey Sowders, Franklin County High School
· Hannah Stanley, Walton Verona High School
· James Thomas, Western Hills High School
· Muriel Tipton, Montgomery County High School
· Alyssa Turner, Pendleton County High School
· Kaleb Trent, Perry County High School
· Jillian Wallshield, Eastern High School
· Bryce Watkins, Bourbon County High School
· Naomi Wiegand, North Oldham High School
· Hanah Whisenant, Lawrence County High School
· Jacob Winkler, Estill County High School
·
For more information about the Craft Academy at MSU, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/craft-academy, email craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2093.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.