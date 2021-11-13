FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Seventy more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Kentucky on Friday, along with 1,296 new cases, as the rapid decline in cases over the past several weeks continued to level off, leading health officials to say we may have reached another plateau.
The top 10 counties for cases on Friday were Jefferson 238, Fayette 86, Kenton 59, Warren 51, Daviess 48, Boone 43, Wayne 38, Hardin and Pulaski 31, and Campbell 27.
There have now been 759,935 cases since the pandemic began, and 10,214 deaths.
COVID-19 numbers for Thursday, which were not released until Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, indicated 41 deaths and 1,670 new cases.
The state’s positivity rate, which had been at 5.19% a week ago, has been on a slow rise since then, standing at 5.53% on Friday.
One good sign is that the daily hospital census has continued to drop. One week ago, there were 726 Kentuckians hospitalized, of whom 219 were in the intensive care unit, and 128 on a ventilator. On Friday, those numbers were 703 hospitalized, 193 in the ICU and 102 on a ventilator.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week that since the state reached 10,000 deaths, there will be a memorial service on Sunday at 1 p.m., at Monument Park on the Capitol grounds to honor and remember those who lost their lived to COVID-19.
At that time, he will also name the artist commissioned to build the monument to those who died due to the pandemic. “Something that is going to be permanently at this Capitol honoring the 10,000 lost Kentuckians,” he said, “but also honoring everyone else’s sacrifice, the heroic deeds of our health care workers and so many others. It’s going to serve as a reminder to future generations of a time when we lost Kentuckians to a war unlike any we have experienced.”
The money to pay for the memorial is coming from private donations, with no state funds involved. Anyone wishing to give can go to: https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/MemorialFund.
Sunday’s ceremony will be outside, but people can also watch it on both the Governor’s Facebook page and his YouTube channel.
