WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury has returned indictments against a Corbin couple accused in the death of the woman's three-year-old child two months ago.
Jordan Blake Taylor, 22, of Corbin, was indicted Monday morning on charges of murder, first-degree strangulation and first-degree sodomy of a victim under 12 year of age.
Grand jurors charged 20-year-old Alexandra M. Datson-Ward of Corbin — Taylor's girlfriend and the toddler's mother — with complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit first-degree strangulation.
Kentucky State Police Detective Logan Gay is leading the investigation, which began on February 19 of this year.
The little girl was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Corbin that day by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
KSP Post 11 responded to Baptist Health and found multiple injuries all over the body.
Taylor had been the only one watching the child from 8:30 a.m. until the EMTs arrived at the scene on Eatontown Road in Corbin, according to statements made by Taylor in interviews at the hospital.
Taylor refused a blood test but KSP served a search warrant to obtain the sample, in which results are unknown at this time.
Taylor was then arrested and booked in the Whitley County Detention Center where he has remained in lieu of an initial $250,000 bond that was increased to $1 million.
Ward was taken into custody Monday morning by the Whitley County Sheriff's Office and also lodged in WCDC under a $500,000 bond.
KSP Post 11 has been assisted in the continuing investigation by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office and Corbin Police Department.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. Under Kentucky law, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
