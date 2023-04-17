Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures in most valley locations will drop into the lower 30s late tonight, with the most sheltered valleys dipping to around 29 degrees. This will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Rowan, Menifee, Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley and Morgan Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&