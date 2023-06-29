WILLIAMSBURG — May and June brought some heat to Whitley County Fiscal Court meetings concerning whether or not extra county funds would be provided in the Fiscal Court budget to the Sheriff’s Department to pay court security officers (CSOs) the extra $2 an hour that the department began receiving from Fiscal Court during Covid-19 pandemic through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
Chief Deputy Tony Dingess and Sheriff Bill Elliotte explained that the Fiscal Court decided to give a Covid bonus to all county employees until the funds ran out. The extra pay was listed as a separate line item in the amount of $2 an hour instead of a common lump sum that some companies did during the pandemic.
Now that the ARPA funds are gone, Elliotte believes his officers don’t deserve for that extra $2-an-hour pay to be gone permanently.
Elliotte brought forth to the court in May that all of the officers at the Whitley County Sheriff department deserve to keep that extra $2. This led to a heated debate that didn’t provide the results the sheriff was hoping for. Additionally in June when the new fiscal year budget was voted to be approved, Elliotte extended an invitation for Judge-Executive Pat White and county magistrates to see what his men do on a day-to-day basis but none have accepted the offer thus far.
With no extra money included in the approved 2023-24 fiscal year budget for CSOs, Elliotte is still not pleased.
The sheriff reached out to the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to confirm that anyone employed by the sheriff’s department is an employee of the county, not the state. The letter from AOC to Judge White read as follows:
“Hope this memo finds you well. Sheriff Elliotte has informed me you are interpreting Court Security Officers as ‘state employees,’ since the Finance Cabinet reimburses the Sheriff for Court Security Officers. The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) do not consider any employee hired by the Sheriff in their respective counties as a ‘state employee,’ thus deeming each a county employee. KRS 70.030”
This was confirmed by Jim Hannah, a public relations representative from AOC.
Sheriff Elliotte contends that the Fiscal Court approved a $2 raise for all county employees and his Court Security Officers did not receive this, which singled this group of people out.
“It’s frustrating we come in here, we are trying to build a professional Sheriff Department and everything was going smooth and it causes some issues,” Elliotte said.”We done lost, the week of that meeting last month, one employee. We got a couple more employees leaving over this. It’s hard to get people hired over there.”
Sheriff Elliotte explained CSOs have to be trained in Richmond for three months before one can start in addition to passing strict testing which makes the positions hard to fill quickly, especially for the current amount of pay being less than some fast-food workers.
Judge White gave some reasoning why the Fiscal Court decided to not give the CSOs an additional raise.
“They got a large raise last year that nobody else got when the AOC made the appropriation change,” White said. “They went from 9 to 13, double what everyone else got without the extra $2. That has been routinely left out of the conversation.”
Elliotte had a response to Judge White’s statement.
“If they didn’t qualify for the $2 an hour in the first place, then why have they been getting it in the first place,” Elliot asked.
White gave information on how much Fiscal Court employees get paid.
“Fiscal Court employees start out at $9 and after the change it went to $11,” according to White. “We can’t afford to pay all our employees $15 an hour like CSOs were getting with the additional $2.”
According to Judge White, the statement from the AOC dictating CSOs county employee status should not play any role in this conflict.
“We didn’t vote to give all county employees a raise,” White said. “We voted on a list of names to set employee pay rates on a list. They have tried to confuse the issue whether they are county employees or not, but this is about whether they are a Fiscal Court employee.”
The recorded Fiscal Court meeting minutes for May read as follows:
“Motion by Meadors second by Cima, for consideration to increase sheriff’s budget. Also make necessary appropriation transfers and pay claim as presented voting: All voted yea!”
Judge White made clear that as judge-executive, he did not set pay rates for any deputies including CSOs.
“CSOs are not fiscal court employees; they work for the sheriff’s department and the sheriff decides where his funding given to him is spent,” White said. “He won’t tell us what they make or where the funding we give them is spent. We increased their yearly budget by $60,000 to accommodate the needs.”
Elliotte confirmed that he sets the pay rate for the deputies.
“The way the sheriff department works is our budget doesn’t change any. We get all kinds of extra expenses and we just don’t have the funds to do it,” Elliotte said. “If I had the funds to do it, I would have paid them the extra $2 but we just don’t have the funds to do that.”
According to KRS 70.282, “No agency of a unit of local government other than the Sheriff shall provide security services for the court of justice, a courthouse or a courtroom unless the provision of the service is specifically authorized by revised statutes.”
Elliotte said, “I have the following: 9 deputies plus me to answer call for assistance, 4 School Resource Officers and getting ready to hire a 5th, 3 office personnel, 16 CSOs — 4 full time and 12 part time. AOC has approved and recommended 11 full-time employees (but we don’t have the money to pay the benefits) and 18 part-time employees. Sometimes we have four courts going on at the same time. Plus all the transports they do.”
Hannah stated,”The most recent assessment for Whitley County is 18 part-time positions. It was completed in December 2022. We do not assess for ‘full-time’ positions.”
Prior to the new budget increase, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department received around $480,000 a year from the county, which was about 25 percent of their gross budget.
“Most of their budget don’t come from us,” White said. “The state also reimburses them. What it boils down to — they want us to reimburse them for something we already paid for. The state is paying $15 an hour to the Sheriff to reimburse them for the CSOs. When that happened they didn’t pay them the full $15 an hour they paid them $13 out of that money and used the other two to pay for benefits, Social Security matching, and other costs associated with their employment. They were collecting the (ARPA) premium pay from us too. They were making a profit from those court security officers.”
White said the administration has invited sheriff officials to his office for a private discussion but that has yet to happen.
The Fiscal Court also provided funds when the Judicial Center was opened for matching money for benefits and costs associated with Court Security Officers, according to White. This was under a former sheriff. Elliotte just took office at the beginning of this year.
“I assume they spent that or committed that to something else or other projects within the sheriff’s budget and now they are asking us to fund more money,” White said. “We want to have a meaningful discussion about where the funding is going and who is getting paid what before we commit around $60,000 of county funds from taxpayer dollars to a building that has already had these funds provided for. I think that is reasonable.”
Elliotte feels like the CSOs got singled out.
“We want to work with them,” the sheriff said. “We aren’t trying to cause conflict. They have done a good job supporting us so far. We just want to do right by our employees and we need their help to do that.”
Dingess chimed in, “I think this is leaving the County and Sheriff Department open to a civil liability because there are unfair employment practices not only through the fiscal court … because you are providing to one employee and not the other. Many people have come to me and said they are considering legal action. It’s going to leave the county open to a civil suit as well as the sheriff’s department. In the grand scheme of things, I think the right thing to do for them is the extra $2 an hour and it’s a lot less than a potential legal action would cost the county.”
