WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County Fiscal Court met in regular session Tuesday afternoon, with road issues highlighting the agenda.
With approval of the 2022-23 salt agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the county road department stands in good stead to keep roads clear this winter.
“We’ve gotten our bin full at the road department,” Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. reported. “We can store 250 tons of salt, and we always enter into an agreement with the Transportation Cabinet. They have a big salt dome here in Knox County as backup in case we start to run short.”
The judge continued that the agreement calls for similar quantities as in years past — 200 tons to be held in reserve.
“The weather today is starting to look like winter and so we’ve been trying to get ready for that,” White added.
In other road news, the court approved a resolution for $395,000 in Flex Funds with the KYTC Rural Secondary Program — up some $20,000 over last year.
Judge White expressed some disappointed that one of the county’s larger planned projects will likely have to wait until next spring.
“Winter has caught us,” he said, “and the paving crews have been short-handed.”
The court also approved a KYTC resolution for 80/20 Bridge funds to update a structure over Opossum Creek on Little Cane Creek Road.
“It’s an area that floods,” Judge White explained, adding that the county has been patching it for years. “The idea is to go in and do a major tile replacement and fill to raise the road bed where you can keep the residents from being blocked in.…It’s a needed project and I think the people that live there are really interested to see it done.”
In other business, the court approved:
• an agreement between Family Health Care and Whitley County EMS.
• the latest update of the Whitley County Detention Center’s Policy and Procedures Manual.
• an audit for outgoing Sheriff Danny Moses, who also reported to the court that his department had answered 1,036 calls for the month of October.
• the appointments of Linda Reynolds (CED), Brandon Prewitt (Agriculture) and Steve Prewitt (Horticulture) to the Whitley County Extension Board of Directors.
• the re-appointment of Bob Durham to the Whitley County Water District board.
• a resolution joining the Cumberland Valley Area Development District’s Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, as require to ensure federal assistance in the event of a natural disaster.
