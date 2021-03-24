BARBOURVILLE - In a brief special-called meeting Wednesday evening, the Barbourville City Council appointed a new member following the resignation of Calvin Manis earlier this week.
Council Member Ronnie Moore suggested Corey Chesnut fulfill the unexpired term of now former council member Manis.
“I’ve had the opportunity to talk to Corey Chesnut,” said Moore. “He seems to be interested. He’s very involved in the city, very intelligent. He has expressed to me that he would be willing to serve the unexpired term.”
The council then unanimously approved appointing Chesnut to the council. No other options were discussed.
Chesnut will now serve the rest of Manis’ unexpired term, which is set to end Dec. 31, 2022.
Chesnut is the market president for Forcht Bank in Barbourville.
Manis, who spent nearly three decades as a member of the city council, resigned via a letter Monday after being ordered to report to the United States Marshals Services in London on March 24 to be remanded to custody pending his sentence scheduled for July 7.
Manis, 74, was arrested last summer after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) visited three pharmacies in the Tri-County. After investigating, officials were able to learn that Manis had conspired with Barbourville resident John Pasternak, 53, and others in unlawfully distributing illicit drugs.
Pasternak, who pleaded guilty on March 8, would sponsor or provide money and other resources to individuals enabling them to obtain prescriptions, often from out-of-state doctors.
On March 4, a 27-count indictment was filed in U.S. District Court against eight physicians, a nurse, and two Kentucky men in relation to illegitimate prescriptions being issued by physicians at EHC Medical Offices, PLLC located in Tennessee. Pasternak and those he sponsored would then get those prescriptions filled at Manis’s pharmacy, Parkway Pharmacy, located at 726 S. US Hwy 25E in Barbourville.
According to Manis’ plea agreement, Manis admits to having dispensed (or caused the dispensing of) 31,332 oxycodone pills of various sizes, 434 hydrocodone pills of various sizes, and 3,966 oxymorhpone pills of various sizes.
Manis was originally indicted on a 16-count indictment, however his plea agreement saw counts 2-16 dropped.
Both Manis and Pasternak could face a maximum 20 years in prison. Part of Pasternak’s plea will see him forfeit $250,000. Manis has agreed to forfeit the property in which is pharmacy is located, and the bank account in the name of Parkway Pharmacy in the amount of $216,740.10.
On July 3, 2008 Manis pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of misbranding a drug, which he was sentenced to three years of probation and $10,000 fine. Later that same year in October, he pleaded guilty to a related charge to one count of being a licensed firearms dealer who failed to maintain records of transactions at his place of business.
