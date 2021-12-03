CORBIN—Corbin standout Treyveon Longmire announced on Friday morning that he has decided to reopen his recruitment.
On Friday morning, Longmire tweeted, “After talking to my family, I am going to re-open my recruitment and explore all my options. #GODSPLAN,” decommitting from the University of Kentucky.
The Redhound announced his commitment to play football at the University of Kentucky back in March. He announced his decision live from the Corbin Arena on Kentucky Sports Radio on March 26.
“Kentucky, they touched home with me,” Longmire said during KSR’s live broadcast. “They’re like family. They keep in touch with me every day and that’s what I was looking for in a college. Kentucky has been the one that stuck out the most.”
Longmire received a verbal offer from UK when he was a freshman in April 2019.
He had Division I offers coming in left and right but in January, Longmire said he had narrowed his college choices down to just eight schools. Those schools were West Virginia, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Virginia, Virginia Tech and, of course, the University of Kentucky.
