CORBIN — The Historic Preservation Board met last Wednesday to discuss their next steps in determining what properties to include in their mission.
Board members have been trying to get a list of commercial and residential buildings which should be included in the historic district.
Board secretary Maggy Monhollen has been in contact with Corbin City Clerk Tori Mouser to see if there was ever an official ordinance after she tracked down some old grants and ordinance proposals by the Architectural Review Board. The documents date back to 2007.
“I found all the old records in the Main Street manager’s office at City Hall when I took over as Downtown Manager,” said Monhollen.
The issue for the board is that Corbin is growing, and there’s a potential for contractors to come in and level out old buildings to do whatever the new owners decide to do. The Historic Board as a whole feels that too many historic buildings have already been lost and they would like to prevent further loss with an ordinance.
The city once had Architectural Review Board in place, according to preservation board chair John Babb’s report of his conversation with former Main Street Manager Sharae Myers.
The Historic Board also plans to meet with Sharae Myers via Zoom, the previous City Manager out of hope that she might be able to give them more guidance.
As for next steps, the board plans to follow up with the Kentucky Heritage Council in regard to any registered Corbin properties, meet with Myers via Zoom, and meet with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss opportunities for partnership.
