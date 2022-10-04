CORBIN — As we move into the fourth quarter of the year, Corbin Tourism is tempting our tastebuds with a brand new food-themed extravaganza.
Dessert Week — which kicked off on Monday and lasts through Saturday — joins Burger Week, Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week and Restaurant Week as a way to highlight the city’s many eateries.
Participating restaurants throughout the town have been asked to prepare specialty confections to attract locals and tourists alike.
Along Main Street, participants include Austin City Saloon, the Depot, Z Beans Coffee, Scully’s, Sweeties Ice Cream, and Folktale Coffee.
Participants on Cumberland Falls Highway include Bubby’s BBQ, Kentucky Creative, and Santa Fe.
Old Town Grill on US 25E and The Icehouse on KY 26 round out the lineup.
