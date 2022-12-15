CORBIN — In a city filled with iconic landmarks, the potential loss of a seasonal one created quite a buzz in recent days.
The lights of the Christmas star fixture on top of the Kentucky Hill water tower were recently destroyed by nesting birds but Mayor Suzie Razmus confirmed that the star was again shining brightly as of Monday thanks to the Corbin Utilities Commission crew.
While the light is special as a Christmas symbol alone, it holds another meaning for many with deep roots in the community.
Constable Ron Bowling shared on his Facebook page how the star serves as a tribute to former Corbin Police Officer Terry Shelby, a beacon of public service.
Shelby died on Nov. 26, 1979 when he fell from the tower while replacing light bulbs in the star — something he’d done for years as a volunteer, even after he’d left the force. At the time of his passing, Shelby had just been elected city commissioner and was the top vote-getter as well.
“Nobody seen him, but what they did see was the reward from his service, the bright white star shining high over town,” Bowling wrote in part. “He was serving, serving his community that he loved so much. So, every year about this time of year as we look up to that old water tower, we look for the star. and after all these years we share that feeling, happy and sad, and thank Terry for his service.…
“So, what does the star mean? To me it reminds me of all the folks both past and present that sacrifice their time and services, just to maybe brighten someone’s day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.