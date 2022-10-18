SOUTH LAUREL — A Corbin woman remained listed in critical condition Monday after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 75 last Thursday night.
A University of Kentucky spokesperson confirmed that 22-year-old Billi McVay was still hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.
McVay was injured in an accident that occurred around 10:41 p.m. Thursday night near the 34-mile marker of I-75.
According to the Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, a 2016 Freightliner commercial vehicle operated by Luis Gurdarrama-Fernandez of Illinois hit a female who was in the roadway.
The victim, identified as McVay, was flown from the scene to UK Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, according to information released late Friday afternoon by Post 11.
KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Sgt. Michael Hamblin responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation into the accident. Assisting at the scene were London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Laurel County Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.